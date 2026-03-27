Government new strategy aims to curb illegal trade and promote formal economy

Santo Domingo.- Minister of Industry, Commerce, and MSMEs Yayo Sanz Lovatón announced a strengthened national strategy to combat illicit trade and unfair competition, emphasizing a more coordinated and forceful government response.

Following a meeting of the Coordination Committee against Illicit Trade, Sanz Lovatón explained that, in coordination with President Luis Abinader, authorities will implement joint operations combining inspectors from the DGII and Customs. The goal is to tackle fraud both physically and fiscally, ensuring stronger enforcement and deterrence.

The initiative seeks to unify state efforts with support from the private sector to promote economic formalization and fair competition. Authorities highlighted progress made through the Ceccom, which seized millions of illicit goods in early 2026, including cigarettes, medicines, alcohol, and adulterated beverages.

Officials also underscored a major public health achievement: zero deaths from adulterated alcohol in the past five years, following a previous national crisis. Ongoing efforts include strengthening investigations, improving coordination among institutions, and developing new tools to enhance operational capacity without altering existing laws.