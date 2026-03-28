Ciudadanos expects more increases in basket prices

He insisted that prices will remain stable for the next few months.

Although the authorities and certain sectors affirm that there is price stability in the country for most products in the basic basket, citizens insist that many products remain high-priced and that they expect further increases as a result of the war situation in the Middle East.

This regardless of the measures taken by the Government to counteract the effects of the geopolitical conflict.

People consulted in neighborhoods and markets of Greater Santo Domingo indicated that the current cost of many products has reduced their salaries, which, between food and payments for other obligations, is no longer enough for anything.

“But look at the bananas, the eggs, the beans as they are. Rice has remained there, but it is expensive at the price that is sold for what one earns,” said José Leonidas Amparo when asked.

Aleida Fernandes, a housewife, understands that, given the situation in Iran, which has skyrocketed fuel prices, food prices are going to rise.

“Here they always go up, even if the government says it is going to subsidize, because this country is like that,” he said.

In view of the situation, the president of the Dominican Federation of Merchants (FDC), Iván de Jesús García, assured that, to date, there have been no price increases for products in the basic basket and that current prices are the same as in 2025.

“The effects of the increase in the price of fertilizers have not yet been felt by producers. With the Government subsidy, the cost of production will be the same, so we cannot talk about increases in products,” he said.

He insisted that prices will remain stable for the next few months.

Although he recalled that 2025 was a difficult year, with low economic growth and expensive interest rates, people understand that products are expensive.

“What there is not is money to buy,” he said.