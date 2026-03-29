Passengers stranded at AILA protest and demand answers

Moments of tension, uncertainty, and desperation were experienced this Friday at the Las Américas International Airport José Francisco Peña Gómez (AILA), where more than 435 passengers who were to travel to Madrid, Spain, staged a protest after being stranded due to a mechanical failure on a World2Fly aircraft.

Passengers on flight 2W 3410, which was scheduled to operate the Santo Domingo-Madrid (SDQ-MAD) route on Thursday night, complained that they were left waiting for hours without clear information or adequate assistance, sparking collective outrage and leading to a kind of riot in front of the airport terminal.

Many of those affected said they arrived at the airport from early Thursday afternoon, and it wasn’t until noon on Friday that they began to receive partial answers about the situation.

During the wait, they described the atmosphere as “distressing and desperate,” noting that, initially, airline employees left them “to their own devices,” without any clear guidance on the flight’s status or possible solutions.

According to the information provided, the flight was suspended due to a mechanical problem detected in the aircraft, which necessitated postponing the operation for safety reasons.

However, the lack of timely communication generated greater concern among the passengers, who demanded explanations and immediate alternatives to continue their journey.

The situation escalated when dozens of travelers gathered at the airport’s front entrance, raising their voices in protest and demanding attention.

Given the risk of further disturbances, airport authorities reinforced security controls in the area to maintain order and prevent incidents.

Amid the conflict, some of the passengers began being transferred by minibus to different hotels in the capital, where they will remain temporarily housed until the situation is resolved, either through the repair of the aircraft or the assignment of another plane that allows the journey to Madrid to be completed.

Civil Aviation Board

Given the magnitude of the incident, the president of the Civil Aviation Board (JAC), Héctor Porcella Dumas, assured that all affected passengers will receive the appropriate assistance, denying reports of abandonment by the airline.

The official explained that, after holding talks with World2Fly, the company committed to covering food, lodging, and other necessary facilities while operations are being normalized.

“They will be provided with lunch and accommodation, as appropriate,” he stated, while noting that JAC facilitation inspectors were immediately activated to oversee passenger care in coordination with the airport committee.

He also indicated that the aircraft is still undergoing technical maintenance, although alternatives to expedite the travelers’ departure are not ruled out, such as sending another aircraft or relocating the passengers to flights on other airlines.

The head of the agency reiterated that the institution is continually monitoring the case to ensure passengers’ rights are respected and they receive dignified treatment amid the situation.

Meanwhile, at AILA airport, the wait continues among those affected, who are hoping for a definitive solution that will allow them to resume their journey to the Spanish capital, after a day marked by chaos, uncertainty, and frustration.