911 System expands AI strategy with U.S. support at NVIDIA GTC 2026

California.- The Dominican Republic’s National Emergency and Security System 911, with support from the United States Embassy in the Dominican Republic, participated in the NVIDIA GTC 2026 in San José, California, as part of a joint effort to strengthen the country’s technological capacity and regional security cooperation. The initiative is promoted alongside the embassy’s Narcotics Affairs and Law Enforcement Section (INL), focusing on advancing artificial intelligence, interoperability, and emergency response systems.

During the conference, a delegation led by Executive Director Randolfo Rijo Gómez held high-level meetings with representatives of NVIDIA, including Vice President Calista Redmond. These discussions followed up on ongoing technological projects developed under bilateral cooperation.

The participation aligns with an agreement between the Ministry of the Presidency and NVIDIA, supported by infrastructure such as NAP Caribe, which enhances the country’s data processing capabilities and digital infrastructure. Through these efforts, the 911 System continues to incorporate advanced analytics and artificial intelligence, reinforcing its position as one of the most modern emergency response platforms in the region while strengthening collaboration between the Dominican Republic and the United States on security and innovation.