Abinader leads Te Deum for 182nd Anniversary of March 30 Battle

During the homily, Archbishop Héctor Rafael Rodríguez called for reflection on freedom, solidarity, and social responsibility, urging citizens to act with compassion, moderation, and commitment to the common good, especially in challenging global times.

Earlier in the day, Vice President Peña led a civic-military ceremony at Parque Imbert, featuring flag-raising, military honors, and tributes to the nation’s heroes. Officials highlighted the importance of unity, patriotism, and preserving the legacy of those who fought for sovereignty, emphasizing that the values of the March 30 battle remain essential for the country’s stability and development.