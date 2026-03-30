Digesett integrates accident zones into Waze to boost road safety

Beginning this week, drivers using Waze will receive real-time alerts when approaching high-risk areas with a history of traffic accidents. The notification — “Critical zone nearby, reduce speed” — is designed to encourage safer driving behavior, reduce speeding, and prevent collisions on the country’s most dangerous roads.

According to Digesett, this initiative strengthens its national road safety plan by combining technology, data analysis, and public awareness. Authorities emphasized that digital navigation tools like Waze play a key role in reducing traffic accidents and improving mobility across the Dominican Republic, while urging drivers to follow traffic laws and pay close attention to in-app safety alerts.