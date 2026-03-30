Dominican Republic and Switzerland move toward social security agreement

Bern, Switzerland.- The Dominican Republic and Switzerland are advancing discussions on a bilateral social security agreement, according to Labor Minister Eddy Olivares Ortega, following a meeting with Swiss authorities at the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs.

The proposed agreement would allow workers from both countries to combine their contribution periods, facilitating access to pensions and other social security benefits while preventing the loss of acquired rights related to retirement and health insurance.

Olivares, accompanied by Dominican Ambassador Pablo Valentín, also reviewed the status of a pending readmission agreement, which Swiss authorities indicated is ready for signing after revisions, awaiting the Dominican government’s final position.

The meeting also assessed bilateral relations and cooperation in areas such as labor, economic development, and international engagement, including the Dominican Republic’s participation in the International Labour Organization. Officials highlighted the country’s institutional stability and economic performance, as well as the leadership of President Luis Abinader in strengthening democratic governance.