Government cancels Santiago’s March 30 parade amid austerity measures

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican government announced the suspension of the traditional civic-military parade scheduled for March 30 in Santiago, in line with austerity measures promoted by President Luis Abinader. Authorities stated that the decision aims to prioritize public spending amid the international crisis linked to the Iran conflict.

Despite the cancellation, official commemorations of the Battle of March 30 will proceed, including the traditional Te Deum at the Santiago Apóstol Metropolitan Cathedral. The government reaffirmed its respect for patriotic traditions and the role of the Armed Forces and National Police.

As part of his agenda in Santiago, Abinader will lead the delivery of property titles to local families and inaugurate sports facilities in Cienfuegos and Licey al Medio to support youth and community development. On Tuesday, he will travel to Samaná to inaugurate the province’s entrance infrastructure and hold a working session in Arroyo Barril to review development projects and community needs.