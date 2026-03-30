MITUR launches Holy Week 2026 events in Santo Domingo’s Colonial City

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Republic’s Ministry of Tourism (MITUR) has launched “Turizoneando Semana Santa 2026,” a comprehensive program of cultural, religious, and entertainment activities taking place from March 27 to April 5 in the Colonial City. The initiative aims to attract both locals and tourists seeking things to do in Santo Domingo during Holy Week.

The agenda combines traditional Holy Week events—such as masses, Stations of the Cross, processions, and the Sermon of the Seven Last Words—with concerts, food experiences, and open-air activities. Key locations include the Catedral Primada de América, Parque Colón, Parque Duarte, and the Ruinas de San Francisco, offering visitors a mix of history, culture, and live entertainment.

Highlights of the program include Palm Sunday celebrations, Holy Thursday liturgies, Good Friday processions and concerts, the Easter Vigil on Holy Saturday, and Easter Sunday events featuring dramatizations and music. With this initiative, MITUR strengthens Santo Domingo’s appeal as a top destination for Holy Week tourism, promoting local culture, gastronomy, and safe, family-friendly activities in the Colonial City.