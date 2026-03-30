PEPCA Prosecutor detained with US$10,000 in bribery case

Santo Domingo.- A prosecutor from the Dominican Republic’s Specialized Prosecutor’s Office against Administrative Corruption (PEPCA), Aurelio Valdez Alcántara, was arrested after allegedly receiving US$10,000 from a person under investigation, authorities reported.

According to the Public Ministry of the Dominican Republic, the arrest followed a controlled delivery authorized by a judge. The money was found in Valdez Alcántara’s possession at the time of detention, just before he was formally placed under investigation.

Attorney General Yeni Berenice Reynoso described the case as “very serious” and reaffirmed a zero-tolerance policy on corruption within the institution. The investigation, led by Reynoso and Deputy Attorney General Wilson Camacho, suggests the prosecutor allegedly demanded up to US$200,000—later reduced during negotiations—and even requested luxury items.

Authorities have requested one year of preventive detention as a coercive measure, while a special judge from the Court of Appeals of the National District was appointed to oversee the case due to the defendant’s legal status. The case has sparked strong public reaction, as it involves an official tasked with prosecuting corruption.