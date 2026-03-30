RD Vial announces free tolls on Good Friday nationwide

Rizik also outlined ongoing efforts to modernize the toll system and road infrastructure. While a pay-per-section model for the Duarte Highway is not planned, new tolls may be installed on bypasses and expanded routes. He noted progress at kilometer 9, where the removal of an old pedestrian bridge is allowing construction to move forward, alongside the installation of a safer replacement structure.

Additionally, RD Vial is advancing the installation of solar-powered lighting, with over 10,000 lights already placed on key highways, including routes in Greater Santo Domingo. Plans are underway to expand coverage to major corridors such as the Juan Pablo II Highway and the Coral Highway, improving visibility and reducing energy costs.

The official acknowledged past issues with the “Fast Pass” system but said upgrades are being implemented, including improved equipment and verification processes. A broader modernization plan aims to upgrade more than 180 toll lanes and eventually introduce a barrier-free system using digital technology.

Rizik emphasized that RD Vial plays a central role in financing, managing, and maintaining the national road network. Funded mainly through toll revenues, the trust supports major infrastructure projects led by the Ministry of Public Works, contributing to the country’s broader development strategy under President Luis Abinader.