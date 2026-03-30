Spanish man caught smuggling 77 drug capsules at Las Américas Airport

The operation was carried out by agents of the National Directorate for Drug Control (DNCD), in coordination with the Specialized Airport Security Corps, Customs officials, and the Public Prosecutor’s Office, just before the suspect was set to board a flight to Madrid.

According to officials, the man was flagged during a routine inspection after irregularities were detected in his digestive system. He was taken to a medical facility, where an X-ray confirmed the presence of foreign objects. Under medical supervision, he later expelled 77 capsules containing a substance believed to be cocaine.

Authorities said investigations are ongoing to identify possible accomplices, while the seized material was sent to the National Institute of Forensic Sciences (INACIF) for analysis.