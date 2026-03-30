VINCI Airports appoints new Aerodom general manager

Santo Domingo.- VINCI Airports announced the appointment of Cyril Girot as the new general manager of Aeropuertos Dominicanos Siglo XXI (Aerodom), effective April 1, 2026.

Girot brings extensive international experience within the group, having led complex airport operations and strategic initiatives across Europe and Asia, including crisis management and air traffic recovery efforts.

His appointment comes at a key moment for Aerodom, as it advances major projects such as the new terminal at Las Américas International Airport, backed by an investment of over US$350 million. The company stated that this move reinforces its commitment to operational excellence, enhanced passenger experience, and the sustainable development of airport infrastructure in the Dominican Republic.