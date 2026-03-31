Abinader seeks to stabilize food and service prices with business leaders

Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader will meet this Tuesday, March 31, with representatives from key industrial and commercial sectors to coordinate measures aimed at stabilizing prices of food, basic goods, and services amid rising global costs driven by the Middle East crisis.

The meeting, scheduled for 4:00 p.m. at the National Palace, will bring together leaders from organizations such as the National Council of Private Enterprise, Association of Industries of the Dominican Republic, National Organization of Commercial Enterprises, National Union of Economic Supermarkets, and the Agricultural Business Board, among others.

The initiative seeks to protect the purchasing power of the population—especially the most vulnerable—by addressing price pressures linked to rising oil costs. The international situation has pushed up fuel prices and, in turn, increased the cost of goods and services globally.

Last week, Abinader announced a freeze on fuel prices to shield consumers, a measure that represents a significant fiscal effort for the government.