COE launches Holy Week 2026 safety operation nationwide

Santo Domingo.- The Emergency Operations Center launched the “Holy Week Awareness for Life 2026” operation, set to run from April 2 to 5, with a nationwide deployment aimed at ensuring public safety during the holiday. The initiative will mobilize 51,232 personnel from 22 institutions, supported by extensive logistical and technological resources.

According to COE director Juan Manuel Méndez García, the operation prioritizes prevention, with assets including hundreds of ambulances, boats, helicopters, response units, and thousands of first aid stations strategically positioned across the country. Authorities emphasized that the main goal is to guarantee that citizens travel safely and return home without incident.

Officials from various institutions highlighted that success depends not only on government efforts but also on responsible public behavior. Measures include reinforced road safety, deployment of traffic agents in high-risk areas, and increased monitoring, alongside public awareness campaigns urging compliance with traffic laws, avoidance of alcohol consumption while driving, and protection of vulnerable groups, especially minors.