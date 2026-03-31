Documentary “The Steps of Time” honors pioneers of Dominican ballet

Santiago de los Caballeros.- The Centro León hosted the screening of the documentary The Steps of Time (2025), a film that honors the origins and development of ballet in the Dominican Republic. The event, organized with the Dominican Ballet Concert Foundation, brought together cultural figures including Carlos Veitía, who highlighted the film’s historical and artistic value.

Directed by Oliver Olivo, the documentary traces the evolution of classical dance in the country through the stories of three pioneering figures: Clara Elena Ramírez, Paulina Comprés, and Xiomara Rojas. Their contributions laid the foundation for professional ballet education and institutions in the nation.

Speakers emphasized the documentary’s importance as a cultural record that preserves the legacy of Dominican ballet for future generations, showcasing decades of artistic growth and the enduring impact of early pioneers on the country’s cultural identity.