Dominican-Italian Chamber hosts “Two Worlds, One Experience” Gala celebrating culture

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican-Italian Chamber of Commerce held its “Two Worlds, One Experience” Gala Dinner on March 26, 2026, at the Kimpton Las Mercedes Hotel, bringing together over 100 leaders from the business, institutional, and social sectors as part of its 39th anniversary celebrations. The event reinforced the Chamber’s role as a key platform for strengthening ties between the Dominican Republic and Italy.

Inspired by the connection between the Dominican Republic and Italy’s Umbria region, the evening offered a cultural and culinary experience blending traditions from both countries. The program included networking, artistic performances by the Dominican National Ballet, and a four-course dinner curated by chef Cosimo Urso, combining Umbrian ingredients with Dominican flavors, alongside live music and special tastings.

Remarks were delivered by Chamber president Giovanni Fois and Italian Ambassador Sergio Maffettone, highlighting the importance of promoting “Made in Italy” and deepening bilateral relations. The evening also showcased cultural initiatives like the SóDança international exchange project and concluded with a raffle and sponsor recognitions, underscoring the Chamber’s commitment to fostering collaboration and cultural exchange between both nations.