Easter travel drives record passenger flow at AILA

Santo Domingo.- Passenger traffic at Las Américas International Airport is expected to exceed 110,000 travelers during the 2026 Easter holiday, marking a 15% increase compared to the same period last year. The growth reflects strong seasonal demand, particularly from the Dominican diaspora traveling from the United States and Europe.

According to Aeropuertos Dominicanos Siglo XXI, flights are operating at over 90% occupancy, with the busiest routes connecting Santo Domingo to cities such as New York, Boston, Miami, Orlando, San Juan, and destinations in Spain. Major airlines, including American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, JetBlue Airways, and Iberia, have increased frequencies to meet demand.

To manage the surge, authorities such as the General Directorate of Migration and the General Directorate of Customs have implemented measures to streamline passenger flow. Despite higher airfares, the sustained increase in traffic reinforces the airport’s role as a key Caribbean hub during peak travel seasons like Holy Week.