Manzanillo Plant key to energy stability, says Energy Minister
Santo Domingo.- The Minister of Energy and Mines, Joel Santos, highlighted the strategic importance of the Manzanillo Power Land thermoelectric plant, describing it as the most modern in the Caribbean. The facility adds 414 megawatts to the National Interconnected Electric System, strengthening grid stability with advanced control and monitoring technologies that improve efficiency and response to energy demand.
Santos also underscored the rapid expansion of renewable energy under President Luis Abinader, noting that capacity has grown from 554 MW in 2020 to around 2,000 MW today, nearly quadrupling. In 2025 alone, about 1,150 MW were added, reflecting accelerated investment and development of clean energy projects such as solar and wind.
He emphasized that these advances support a more resilient, sustainable, and secure energy system, driven by investment, regulatory improvements, and strategic infrastructure. The government aims to continue increasing the share of renewables to ensure a stable, modern, and environmentally friendly energy supply nationwide.