Manzanillo Plant key to energy stability, says Energy Minister

Santos also underscored the rapid expansion of renewable energy under President Luis Abinader, noting that capacity has grown from 554 MW in 2020 to around 2,000 MW today, nearly quadrupling. In 2025 alone, about 1,150 MW were added, reflecting accelerated investment and development of clean energy projects such as solar and wind.

He emphasized that these advances support a more resilient, sustainable, and secure energy system, driven by investment, regulatory improvements, and strategic infrastructure. The government aims to continue increasing the share of renewables to ensure a stable, modern, and environmentally friendly energy supply nationwide.