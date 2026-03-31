U.S. Coast Guard repatriates 60 migrants intercepted near Mona Island

San Juan, Puerto Rico.- The United States Coast Guard repatriated 60 Dominican and Haitian migrants after intercepting an improvised vessel near Mona Island last Friday, authorities reported.

The group—comprising 43 Haitian men, 11 Haitian women, and six Dominicans—was transferred to the Dominican Republic Navy after being processed and receiving basic assistance, including food, water, shelter, and medical care.

The interception occurred about 50 nautical miles off Puerto Rico after a patrol aircraft from Customs and Border Protection spotted the overloaded vessel. A coordinated response involving the Coast Guard cutter Thetis and an MH-60T Jayhawk helicopter ensured the safe operation.

Officials warned against attempting irregular migration, noting the high risks associated with unsafe, overcrowded boats. The operation forms part of ongoing surveillance efforts under “Operation Vigilant Sentry” in key routes such as the Mona Passage, a frequently used corridor for migrants traveling between the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico.