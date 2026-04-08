Renaissance Jaragua announces US$10.5 million renovation plan

Santo Domingo.- The Renaissance Santo Domingo Jaragua Hotel & Casino announced a US$10.5 million investment plan to be executed over the next two years to modernize its facilities and enhance the guest experience, reaffirming Marriott International’s commitment to the Dominican Republic and to maintaining world-class hospitality standards.

The renovation program includes upgrades to the hotel’s sports and wellness areas, such as the complete refurbishment of its tennis courts, the addition of new padel courts, improvements to the Tennis Club, and a full renovation of the ZUI Spa and gym with new state-of-the-art equipment. The project also covers the redesign of the Sol Bar, upgrades to the pool and outdoor areas, and planning for future renovations of event halls, meeting rooms, and the hotel’s 300 guest rooms.

A significant portion of the investment will go toward structural repairs and rehabilitation of the building’s façade, including waterproofing, sealing, and exterior painting. The hotel also said it will continue improvements at the La Fiesta Theater—where nearly US$500,000 has already been invested separately—while advancing structural assessments and safety enhancements in coordination with local authorities. The investment aims to preserve and strengthen the Jaragua’s position as one of Santo Domingo’s most iconic and competitive hospitality destinations.