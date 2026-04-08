Miami Tradeshow secures 15 tourism deals for Dominican Republic

Miami.- Tourism Minister David Collado announced that the 2026 Miami Tradeshow concluded with more than 15 agreements aimed at increasing tourist arrivals to the Dominican Republic, calling the event a major success for the country’s tourism sector.

The agreements were signed with airlines, travel agencies, cruise operators, and other industry partners during the trade fair held at the Miami Beach Convention Center, where more than 100 co-exhibitors participated for the first time and over 2,000 business meetings took place.

Collado said the Dominican Republic Tradeshow has become the country’s most important tourism commercial event, serving as a strategic platform to strengthen international partnerships and reinforce the nation’s position as the leading destination in the Caribbean.