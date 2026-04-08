IDAC: 97.8% of tourists to Dominican Republic arrive by air

Miami.- The Dominican Institute of Civil Aviation (IDAC) reported that 97.8% of tourists visiting the Dominican Republic arrive by air, highlighting the aviation sector’s vital role in sustaining the country’s tourism industry and broader economic growth.

Speaking during the Miami Tradeshow 2026, IDAC Director General Igor Rodríguez Durán said the figure underscores the strategic importance of air connectivity for the Dominican Republic’s tourism development and justifies the country’s participation in international tourism promotion events.

Rodríguez added that the trade fair serves as a key platform to strengthen partnerships with airlines, tour operators, and tourism stakeholders, while helping position the Dominican Republic as one of the Caribbean’s most competitive travel destinations.