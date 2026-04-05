Police in Los Alcarrizos kill a young man they were looking for in connection with armed robberies

A man was shot dead by National Police officers in Los Alcarrizos, where the institution claims that the deceased was a suspected criminal.

The deceased was identified as Ambiorix Acevedo, 24, who died while receiving medical attention at Dr. Vinicio Calventi Hospital, due to gunshot wounds.

According to the preliminary report, the incident occurred when officers attempted to arrest him, and according to the official version, the man allegedly confronted the patrol with gunfire, prompting the police to respond with their firearms.

He said he was wanted for assaults

Another photo provided by the police. ( EXTERNAL SOURCE )

Police maintain that Acevedo was wanted for his alleged involvement in several armed robberies in sectors of the municipality of Santo Domingo Oeste.

At the scene, authorities reported seizing a firearm and a motorcycle. The case remains under investigation, and a search is underway for another individual connected to the incident.