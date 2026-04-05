Tranquility reigns supreme on the beaches of Boca Chica, Guayacanes and Juan Dolio

Santo Domingo — Joy, gratitude, and fun were the positive emotions shown by the people who decided to go to the beach on Good Friday.

That was the scene and vibe on the beaches of Guayacanes, Juan Dolio, and Boca Chica, three recreational spaces that welcomed visitors while being the protagonists of a serene, calm atmosphere.

Citizens attended the three locations with similar items: hats, bags, prepared food, and glasses to observe more clearly in front of a sun that emerged and stood over the three areas from dawn.

The star shone brightly, causing the waters to glow with different shades of blue that blended with the bathers’ anatomies.

“The beach is life, it’s creation, and here we can breathe a healthy and wholesome environment . We have a great time because people go to the towns, so we can stay here peacefully,” revealed Rut Luna, a 51-year-old evangelical pastor who lives in Santo Domingo and frequently visits the nation’s beaches, smiling.

The woman was enjoying the beauty of Guayacanes beach, and her words were combined with those of Carmen Rivas, a Venezuelan who has lived in the country for eight years, who said, “She loves the beach .”

“I love the beach, especially these days, with January 1st and Holy Week. During Holy Week, everyone takes off on vacation, especially to the beach. We really love the beach ,” commented Rivas, who is a native of Aragua, a state in Venezuela.

Families enjoy themselves at Guayacanes beach. José Alberto Maldonado/LD

Search for rest

About 500 meters past Guayacanes is Juan Dolio beach, where there was a greater presence of families who treasured the atmosphere, sunbathing, and chatting.

“I don’t usually go out on Good Friday, but today my husband encouraged me to keep him company and I see that everything is calm ,” said Alicia Rosario, a 44-year-old woman who traveled from Consuelo (San Pedro de Macorís province).

“The goal is for all beachgoers to be in control , to enjoy themselves without any problems, and I pray to God that they can return just as they came,” he added.

In that sense, the town’s streets served as the stage for the arrival of the bathers, who approached with relatives, friends, and acquaintances.

Bathers on Juan Dolio beach. José Alberto Maldonado/LD

Escape from routine

On the other hand, Boca Chica saw an increase in visitors; some were in the water, and others were eating seafood and pasta at tables set up on the sand at the edge of the beach.

One of those people who appeared at the tables was Rafaela (her last name was withheld), a 65-year-old woman who came with her family to disconnect from the workload at a mechanics workshop she owns with her husband.

“The only day the workshop can be closed, and that’s why we came. We were still at the hotel today and they were calling him, and I told him, ‘ Spit it out, spill it out ,'” Rafaela said, laughing.

Near Rafaela’s table was the Venezuelan Susana Lavieri , and she said that she feels that in her ” other life she was a fish ” and that is why she often persists in her visits to the beaches.

“It’s a tradition back in Venezuela, and we were surprised that this time it’s all alone and we’re having a great time. I think in another life we ​​were fish or something (her family and she) . We’re true beach people,” Lavieri said with a smile on her face.

Various people are sitting on the beach in Boca Chica. José Alberto Maldonado/LD

Operations

Civil Defense, Central Directorate of Tourist Police (Politur), and rescuers from various entities were seen by reporters from Listín Diario in the vicinity of the different locations.

Politur has its command and control center at Boca Chica beach, which processes incidents from the nation’s different tourist centers.

Similarly, Juan Jesús Cabrera, director of Civil Defense in Juan Dolio, clarified that he and his team have been providing assistance and solutions to visitors since the morning of Holy Thursday.

“This year we have more staff, more equipment and more people trained to respond,” he explained.