Air Force rescues two tourists in emergency evacuation near Pico Duarte

The Dominican Republic Air Force carried out a successful aeromedical evacuation near Pico Duarte, rescuing two tourists who required urgent medical attention. The operation was conducted in coordination with the Emergency Operations Center and the Directorate of Out-of-Hospital Emergency Services, reinforcing inter-institutional response efforts.

The rescue mission was executed aboard a UH1H 3074 aircraft, led by Captain Pilot Juan Vásquez Ávila and First Lieutenant Pilot Martín Soto Quezada, supported by Aviation Technical Sergeant Yesther Ciprian Paredes and aeromedic Second Lieutenant Thomas Camacho Moronta. The team operated with precision in a highly complex mountainous environment to ensure the safe extraction of the injured individuals.

Both patients were transported safely to the Professor Juan Bosch Regional Traumatological and Surgical Hospital, where they received specialized medical care. The intervention highlights the оператив readiness of the Air Force and its ability to respond effectively to emergencies anywhere in the country, ensuring the protection of lives through coordinated action.