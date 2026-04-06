Court orders new expert report in Jet Set Nightclub tragedy case

Santo Domingo.- A judge of the First Court of Instruction of the National District, Raymundo Mejía, ordered a new technical expert report in the case of the accident at the Jet Set nightclub, which left 236 dead and more than 80 injured.

The decision, issued under order No. 057-2026, partially accepted a request from the defense of Antonio and Maribel Espaillat during the preliminary phase of the proceedings. The court authorized specialized studies to ensure due process and equality between the parties.

The new evaluation will include structural and material analyses such as concrete testing, petrography, corrosion and chemical assessments of reinforcing steel, as well as geotechnical investigations to identify potential foundation failures. A team of engineers was appointed to carry out the report, with a 30-business-day deadline after the judge rejected a longer timeframe requested by the defense.

Additionally, the court ordered the full extraction of data from a mobile phone belonging to Carmen Burgos, asistente de Antonio Espaillat, to be conducted by the National Institute of Forensic Sciences under expert supervision. However, a request to extract security camera footage was deemed inadmissible, as prosecutors had already processed that evidence.