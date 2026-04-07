Avenida de la Salud opens to traffic amid road closures for Jet Set anniversary events

Santo Domingo.- The Mayor’s Office of the National District, along with the National Institute of Transit and Land Transportation and the General Directorate of Traffic Safety and Land Transportation, announced that Avenida de la Salud will be open to vehicular traffic from April 6 to April 9.

The temporary measure is intended to ease congestion caused by the closure of Independencia Avenue, specifically between José Núñez de Cáceres and San Juan Bautista avenues, due to commemorative events marking the first anniversary of the Jet Set tragedy.

During this period, Avenida de la Salud will not operate as a pedestrian zone, affecting regular users of Mirador Sur Park. Authorities urged residents to take precautions and adjust their routines accordingly.

The closure of Independencia Avenue began Monday at 9:00 p.m. and will remain in effect until Thursday at noon. Officials say the measures aim to improve traffic flow and ensure proper mobility in the National District during the scheduled activities.