Codopyme urges delay of solid waste law over SME impact

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Confederation of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises called on the government of the Dominican Republic to postpone the implementation of Law 225-20 and open a comprehensive review process to address its impact on small and medium-sized businesses.

Law 225-20 establishes the country’s framework for the integrated management of solid waste, including regulations on waste reduction, recycling, and disposal, as well as the creation of a system that requires companies to contribute financially to waste collection and environmental management.

Codopyme warned that applying the law in its current form would increase production costs for SMEs, which make up more than 98% of the country’s business sector, and could lead to higher consumer prices. Its president, Fernando Pinales, argued that imposing additional financial burdens contradicts efforts to control inflation and protect household purchasing power.

The organization emphasized that SMEs support environmental responsibility but cannot absorb disproportionate costs or operate under conditions that favor large companies. It also raised concerns about potential conflicts of interest in the management of funds linked to the law, questioning transparency and governance.

Codopyme proposed delaying enforcement, conducting a technical review with participation from SMEs, reforming oversight mechanisms, and creating a more balanced system based on company size and capacity. The group reiterated its willingness to engage in dialogue while defending the sustainability and competitiveness of the sector.