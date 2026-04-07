Government orders consulate funds to go directly to the State

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Republic has launched a major consular reform aimed at modernizing its foreign service, increasing transparency, and improving public resource management. President Luis Abinader ordered that all revenue generated by Dominican consulates worldwide be transferred directly to the State as part of the new system.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, funds will now be managed through the Single Treasury Account (CUT), ensuring stricter government oversight and accountability. This measure is expected to strengthen financial control, reduce inefficiencies, and support the expansion of consular services in areas with high demand from Dominicans living abroad.

The reform also introduces a standardized and fair salary structure for consular personnel, aligning their conditions with those of the diplomatic service. Authorities say this will correct longstanding disparities and improve institutional performance across the foreign service.

The transformation will be implemented gradually across all Dominican consulates and consular sections worldwide, with full rollout scheduled for January 1, 2027. Officials highlighted that the initiative supports broader national goals, including economic growth under the RD Meta 2036 strategy and the country’s bid to join the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, which requires higher standards of governance and transparency.

With this reform, the government aims to build a more efficient, accountable, and citizen-focused consular system, aligned with international best practices and the needs of Dominicans abroad.