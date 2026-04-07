National District declares municipal mourning for Jet Set tragedy anniversary

Santo Domingo.- The Mayor’s Office of the National District declared a period of municipal mourning to honor the victims of the Jet Set tragedy, marking its first anniversary on April 8. The measure, approved by the City Council through Ordinance 7-2026, orders flags to be flown at half-staff in memory of the 236 people killed and more than 100 injured, according to the Public Prosecutor’s Office.

As part of the commemoration, authorities announced the temporary closure of Independencia Avenue between San Juan Bautista Street and Núñez de Cáceres Avenue from April 6 to April 9. The closure will allow vigils, religious ceremonies, and activities organized by victims’ families and survivors.

The anniversary comes as the legal process continues, with Judge Raymundo Mejía ordering an independent technical investigation into the causes of the collapse. Meanwhile, a significant number of victims have withdrawn from the case through settlements.

In an official statement, authorities expressed solidarity with the affected families. One year later, the tragedy continues to impact survivors and relatives, while calls for justice remain strong across Dominican society.