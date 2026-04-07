Swiss man, French woman arrested with cocaine at AILA

Santo Domingo.- Authorities from the National Drug Control Directorate arrested a Swiss man and a French woman at Las Américas International Airport after discovering 37 packages of cocaine hidden in their luggage as they attempted to travel to Frankfurt, Germany.

According to officials, the suspects—aged 61 and 19—were flagged during an X-ray inspection that revealed suspicious images inside a suitcase and a backpack. A detailed search uncovered the drugs wrapped in adhesive tape and marked with various logos.

Preliminary investigations indicate the individuals may have been used as “mules” by international drug trafficking networks. The detainees were placed at the disposal of judicial authorities, while the seized substances were sent to the National Institute of Forensic Sciences for analysis.