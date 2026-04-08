Abinader announces aid for families affected by heavy rains

Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader announced emergency assistance measures for families impacted by the heavy rains and flooding affecting Greater Santo Domingo and other parts of the country, following a visit Wednesday to the Emergency Operations Center (COE) to assess the damage.

The president said the government activated a nationwide response operation early in the morning, prioritizing the protection of lives and the distribution of food aid through the Directorate of Social and Community Assistance (DASAC). He added that vulnerable families whose homes were damaged will also receive support.

Authorities identified the National District, Santo Domingo West, Los Alcarrizos, Pedro Brand, and Santo Domingo North as the hardest-hit areas. Meanwhile, the COE maintained several provinces under alert as rainfall continues, urging residents to follow official bulletins and civil protection guidance.