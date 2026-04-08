Emotional candlelight vigil honors Jet Set victims at ground zero

Santo Domingo.- Families and loved ones gathered Tuesday night for a candlelight vigil in memory of the 236 people who died in the collapse of the Jet Set nightclub, a tragedy that remains under judicial review as prosecutors seek to send owners Antonio and Maribel Espaillat to trial on involuntary manslaughter charges.

During the emotional ceremony, the names of each victim were read aloud and several relatives shared testimonies honoring those lost in the disaster. The vigil took place as the Public Prosecutor’s Office formally requested trial proceedings against the Espaillat siblings, accusing them of negligence in the management and maintenance of the venue whose roof collapsed on April 8, 2025.

According to prosecutors, the nightclub owners carried out unauthorized structural modifications over the years without notifying authorities or obtaining inspections, despite repeated warnings about the deteriorating roof. They allege the defendants ignored clear safety risks in order to save resources. The preliminary hearing, which began this week and resumes on April 20, will determine whether sufficient evidence exists to send the case to trial.