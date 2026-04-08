Government begins national dialogue to address global crisis impact

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican government begins talks today with representatives from productive, political, and social sectors to build a national agreement aimed at addressing the potential economic effects of the global crisis linked to the war in the Middle East.

Minister of the Presidency José Ignacio Paliza said the first meeting will take place this afternoon at the Ministry of Economy and Finance and will focus on discussing government plans, evaluating additional measures, and gathering proposals to protect the country’s economic stability.

The dialogue follows instructions from President Luis Abinader, who called for broad consultations to reach consensus on strategies that preserve economic growth and reduce the impact of international instability on Dominican families.