Heavy rains cause power outages in Santo Domingo, Edesur reports

Santo Domingo.- Edesur Dominicana reported this Wednesday that heavy rains and flooding have caused multiple power outages in Santo Domingo and other parts of its service area after damaging several components of the electrical distribution system.

According to the utility company, the torrential downpours affected the Los Prados, Paraíso, and Arroyo Hondo substations in the National District, as well as infrastructure near kilometer 10½ of the Duarte Highway and the Alfa sector, leaving several communities without electricity.

Edesur said it also implemented preventive outages in flood-prone areas to protect residents from electrical hazards caused by rising water levels. The company added that technical teams and emergency brigades remain deployed to restore service as quickly as possible in the affected zones.