Jet Set Memorial Ceremony Moved to New Date

Santo Domingo.- The Jet Set Justice Movement announced the postponement of its commemorative event marking the first anniversary of the Jet Set tragedy due to heavy weather and in accordance with official directives.

In a statement to the public and media, the organization explained that the decision was necessary to comply with measures issued by the relevant authorities, requiring the event to be rescheduled.

The ceremony, intended to honor the victims, will now take place on Thursday, April 9, at “ground zero,” a site closely connected to the tragedy.

The movement expressed gratitude for the public’s understanding and reaffirmed its commitment to preserving the memory of the event and continuing its pursuit of justice.