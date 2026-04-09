Authorities seize 151 packages of suspected synthetic Marijuana in Azua

Santo Domingo.- Authorities seized 151 packages of suspected synthetic marijuana during a joint anti-drug operation in Azua carried out by the Dominican Republic Army, the National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD), and the Public Ministry.

The drugs were discovered during an inspection at the kilometer 15 checkpoint after agents stopped a red Daihatsu truck carrying empty agricultural crates. Upon a more detailed search, officers found the packages hidden beneath plastic containers, with a preliminary estimated weight of 160 pounds.

The truck’s driver, identified as Henry Reyes Ferreras, 36, was arrested and will face charges under Dominican drug laws. Authorities said the seized substance will be analyzed by the National Institute of Forensic Sciences as investigations continue to determine whether others were involved in the trafficking operation.