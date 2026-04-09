Dasac delivers emergency food aid to families affected by flooding in multiple provinces

Santo Domingo.- Brigades from the Directorate of Social Assistance and Community Food (Dasac) are providing emergency aid to families affected by severe flooding in several provinces, distributing cooked and raw food in communities hit hardest by the recent heavy rains.

Dasac Director Édgar Augusto Féliz Arbona led response operations in Santo Domingo Norte and Santo Domingo Oeste, where teams delivered thousands of meals in neighborhoods including La Arenita, El Aguacate, Los Platanitos, and Manganagua. Additional brigades also assisted affected families in San Cristóbal Province and Valverde Province.

Officials said the agency remains on high alert under instructions from President Luis Abinader, with mobile kitchens, soup kitchens, and assessment teams deployed to evaluate housing damage and provide further assistance. Dasac also enabled hotline 829-222-9194 through its social media channels to coordinate urgent requests from affected residents.