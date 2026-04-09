Dominican Institute of Meteorology Warns of Continued Rains and Storms Across the Country

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Institute of Meteorology reported that rainy conditions will persist this Thursday across several provinces due to a warm southeast wind interacting with a low-level trough linked to a frontal system.

During the morning, light showers are expected in areas such as La Altagracia, Samaná, Gran Santo Domingo, San Cristóbal, Peravia, Barahona, and Pedernales.

In the afternoon, weather conditions will intensify, bringing increased cloud cover, moderate to heavy downpours, thunderstorms, and gusty winds. These conditions will mainly affect northern, northeastern, mountainous, and border regions, including Hato Mayor, Monte Plata, Sánchez Ramírez, Duarte, Santiago, La Vega, Montecristi, Dajabón, Santiago Rodríguez, Elías Piña, Valverde, and Puerto Plata.

Elsewhere in the country, rainfall is expected to be minimal, with mostly scattered clouds and occasional increases in cloudiness.

Indomet has issued weather alerts for La Vega, Monseñor Nouel, Santiago, Dajabón, Elías Piña, Barahona, Azua, and Peravia, while additional alerts remain in effect for San José de Ocoa, San Cristóbal, Gran Santo Domingo, Santiago Rodríguez, and Puerto Plata. These alerts are due to potential urban flooding, rising rivers and streams, landslides, strong winds, frequent lightning, and possible hail.

Temperatures will remain hot during the day because of the southeast winds, but will feel cooler and more comfortable at night and early morning, especially in mountainous areas.

For maritime conditions along the Caribbean coast, authorities advise small and fragile vessels to navigate with caution near the shore and avoid venturing into open waters due to rough seas.

Indomet also urges the public to stay informed through official updates and follow guidance from emergency and civil protection agencies.