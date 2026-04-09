Flooding in Guayacanes kills more than 11,000 chicks after heavy rains

Valverde.- Flooding caused by the heavy rains on Tuesday, April 7, left significant losses in the agricultural sector, including the death of more than 11,000 chicks at a poultry farm in the municipal district of Guayacanes, San Pedro de Macoris province, after the facilities were completely inundated.

According to reports, the flooding submerged breeding areas and collapsed pens, preventing workers from rescuing the animals in time. The incident represents a severe financial setback for the producer and disrupts poultry production in the area.

The rains also caused flooding in vulnerable communities across the country, damaging homes, rural roads, and farmland. Local producers warned that increasingly frequent weather events threaten agricultural operations and called for mitigation measures and government support as authorities continue assessing nationwide damage.