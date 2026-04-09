Spanish Chamber backs Abinader’s National Agreement amid global tensions

Santo Domingo.- The Spanish Chamber of Commerce in the Dominican Republic (Camacoes) voiced support for President Luis Abinader’s proposal for a National Agreement aimed at defining a unified national response to rising international tensions involving the United States, Israel, and Iran.

Camacoes President Paco Pérez warned that instability in the Persian Gulf is already affecting key sectors of the Dominican economy, particularly tourism, citing higher aviation fuel costs and growing traveler uncertainty that could reduce the country’s competitiveness.

The chamber also urged the inclusion of measures to address oil price volatility, accelerate the transition to renewable energy, streamline customs procedures, and build strategic inventories of essential goods to help contain inflation and protect consumers. Camacoes said Spanish firms are prepared to support the government with technology and expertise in energy and logistics solutions.