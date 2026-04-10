Authorities issue flood alert as heavy rains threaten Dominican Republic this weekend

Santo Domingo.- Dominican authorities are urging the public to remain on high alert for possible urban flooding, river and ravine overflows, and landslides as a trough and frontal system approach the country this weekend amid already saturated soil conditions.

Emergency Operations Center (COE) Director Juan Manuel Méndez said the agency is in permanent session and has activated its contingency plan at the highest level in response to forecasts of significant rainfall accumulation.

According to official projections, between 50 and 100 millimeters of rain could fall as the weather systems trigger showers ranging from light to torrential through the weekend and into early next week. The warning comes after nearly two weeks of continuous rainfall across much of the country.

Heavy rains in the Dominican Republic this week caused severe flooding, particularly in Santo Domingo, resulting in two deaths, over 5,000 evacuations, and damage to more than 1,000 homes. Over 12 inches of rain in 24 hours overwhelmed drainage, leading to power/water outages, school closures, and over 20 communities being cut off.