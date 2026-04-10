Banreservas Cultural Center opens exhibition featuring unpublished works by Minerva Mirabal

Santiago.- The Banreservas Santiago Cultural Center, in partnership with the Mirabal Sisters Foundation, has inaugurated “A Century: The Artistic Dimension of Minerva Mirabal,” an exhibition featuring previously unpublished works by Dominican heroine Minerva Mirabal in honor of the centenary of her birth.

The exhibition includes photographs, paintings, and sculptures that highlight Mirabal’s lesser-known artistic side through landscapes, portraits, and genre scenes spanning styles from Impressionism to abstraction. Organizers described the show as both a tribute to Minerva and her sisters—Patria, María Teresa, and Dedé—and an opportunity to reveal her legacy as a creator beyond her historical role.

Curated by Guadalupe Casasnovas, the exhibition features 16 works by Minerva Mirabal alongside nine pieces by other Dominican artists. It will remain open to the public through June 5 at the Banreservas Santiago Cultural Center, located in the former Hotel Mercedes building.