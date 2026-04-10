Court of Auditors clarifies no salary increase for board members

Santo Domingo.- Court of Auditors President Emma Polanco informed Senate President Ricardo de los Santos that the institution’s plenary has revoked a previous resolution amid the country’s austerity measures, while insisting no salary increase was granted to its members.

In a letter to the Senate, Polanco said public claims of a pay raise were based on a misunderstanding, stressing that board members’ compensation remains in line with that of previous administrations. She added that payroll records from recent and prior years were provided to support the clarification.

Polanco noted that the institution has instead focused on improving staff working conditions, including salary adjustments for employees, expanded health coverage, transportation services, training programs, and the creation of a staff cafeteria. She also highlighted the plenary’s recent work, citing dozens of audits and investigations, 84 approved audit reports, and other oversight initiatives aimed at strengthening transparency and accountability.