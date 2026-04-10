Government says no mining planned in Northern Mountain Range

Santiago.- Energy and Mines Minister Joel Santos reiterated that the Dominican government has no plans to authorize mining operations in the Northern Mountain Range, stating that current activity in the area is limited to preliminary scientific exploration to determine geological potential.

During a meeting with community leaders and clergy in Santiago, Santos said there is no government policy, exploitation contract, or pending request to move toward mineral extraction in the region. He explained that existing concessions grant only temporary exploration rights for technical studies such as geological surveys and sampling, without permitting commercial extraction.

Santos added that any future shift toward exploitation would require a separate approval process involving technical evaluations, environmental assessments, and final authorization from the president. He emphasized the government’s commitment to transparency and dialogue with affected communities while noting that revoking existing concessions could expose the state to legal disputes.