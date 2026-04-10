Insurance regulator urges Dominicans to review coverage ahead of heavy rains

Santo Domingo.- Following weather alerts over a trough expected to bring heavy rain to several provinces, the Dominican Republic’s Superintendency of Insurance urged citizens to review their insurance policies and verify coverage before potential flooding or storm-related damage occurs.

The agency warned that many people mistakenly assume their policies automatically cover flood damage, when in reality protection depends on the specific terms and coverages contracted. It advised policyholders to consult insurers about coverage for flooding, water damage, property losses, and business interruption, noting that many standard policies exclude such events or apply deductibles and limitations.

Officials also cautioned that so-called “full coverage” vehicle insurance does not always include flood damage and that home and business policies may require additional protection in high-risk areas. The regulator encouraged residents to document any damage thoroughly and stressed the importance of understanding policy exclusions, while reminding consumers they may seek mediation through the agency in disputes with insurers.