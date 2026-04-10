Jean Suriel forecasts prolonged rainy period and flood threat nationwide

Santo Domingo.- Meteorological analyst Jean Suriel warned that the Dominican Republic will enter a period of intense rainfall beginning Saturday that could last between five and seven days, raising the risk of flooding nationwide.

Suriel said the weather pattern will be driven by the interaction of frontal system No. 35, a new trough, and abundant marine moisture, creating favorable conditions for heavy rain and other high-impact weather events. He added that rainfall is expected to intensify over the weekend, with torrential downpours increasing the threat of flash flooding.

The analyst also noted that heat index values will rise before the rains due to warm, humid air from the Caribbean, with afternoon temperatures potentially reaching 37°C to 39°C. He warned that rainy conditions are expected to persist into early next week, increasing the risk of overflowing rivers, landslides, and severe flooding, and urged residents to follow official advisories.