Dominican Republic and Suriname advance energy and hydrocarbon cooperation

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Republic and Suriname are advancing discussions to expand cooperation in hydrocarbons and energy development, following a high-level meeting between Energy and Mines Minister Joel Santos and Surinamese Foreign Minister Melvin Bouva. Talks focused on oil and gas exploration, as well as potential collaboration in mining and energy projects within a shifting regional energy landscape.

Santos announced plans to launch a second oil bidding round in November, aimed at attracting investment, strengthening energy security, and further assessing the country’s hydrocarbon potential under sustainable and transparent standards.

He also highlighted that renewable energy now contributes over 25% of the nation’s electricity generation, reinforcing a cleaner and more resilient energy mix. Both countries expressed interest in strengthening bilateral ties and expanding cooperation across strategic sectors, including energy, mining, and sustainable development, with participation from officials in transport, tourism, communications, and trade.