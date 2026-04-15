Abinader inaugurates ExpoSostenible 2026 in Santo Domingo

Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader inaugurated ExpoSostenible 2026 in Santo Domingo, an event running through April 16 at the Hotel El Embajador that positions the country as a regional hub for sustainability. Organized by the Santo Domingo Economic and Social Development Council, the gathering brings together government officials, businesses, international organizations, and civil society to address global economic, climate, and social challenges.

During the opening, Abinader emphasized the need to align economic growth with environmental responsibility, highlighting the country’s commitment to a more resilient and sustainable development model. The event features panels, keynote speeches, and dialogue sessions aimed at generating practical proposals and regional collaboration.

Among the participants, Rigoberta Menchú stressed the human dimension of sustainability, calling for inclusive policies and support for vulnerable communities facing climate change. ExpoSostenible also promotes concrete action through initiatives like the EcoHub, networking spaces, and business matchmaking, fostering alliances, innovation, and sustainable investment opportunities.